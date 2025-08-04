Parkwood All Stars 2025 – Continued World Series

The PARKWOOD ALL STARS 2025, came in 3rd. place at the WORLD SERIES in North Carolina. 3rd out of 42 teams is an awesome feat. 3rd place in the nation. Defeating teams from Mississippi, North Carolina, Texas. They were also seeded #1 in Division 2. They won the TN State Championship. They left Nashville from Temple Baptist Church parking lot on a Grayline bus packed with food, drinks, supplies necessary on this trip on July 24 th on the way to North Carolina. These young men represented the city in NC and showed how TN plays ball! These young men played hard, practiced hard and showed great sportsmanship throughout and bought the trophy home!!

Going to the World Series may be a once in a lifetime opportunity for this group of players that I am sure will never be forgotten. As well as this particular team is a testimony to the coaching staff, parent involvement (Team Mom-Shaquan Peacock) and community. For most of the players, this is not the end. Some may continue to train for baseball ongoing, most play other sports such as basketball, football, soccer, etc. The Parkwood Community continues to need contributions/donations as it continues to be under construction.

These new ball fields have been a vision of Coach Thurman for at least 30 years. I recently saw one of the new ball fields and it is beautiful as well as efficient and funded, operated and run by the PARKWOOD COMMUNITY CLUB, Inc. They service children from the ages of 8-14 years old, boys and girls. As PARKWOOD BASEBALL and the Parkwood Community continue to need contributions/donations. The funds could help to offset/lower the costs of sign-up fees for the players, making it more feasible for more kids to be able to participate. Funds could help with the continued renovations of ball fields. Funds could be used to help with going to the World Series again?

If you would like to help you may donate at Parkwoodbaseball.com, call 615 944-5252 or visit Parkwood Community Club, Inc at 3020 Aldrich Lane, Nashville, TN.