Pastor is ‘perplexed, but not in despair’

By Clint Confehr

COLUMBIA, TN — The Rev. T.D. “Donte” Byrdsong, a pastor at Grace United Baptist Church here and in Nashville, stepped up and quoted the Bible after his court hearing Wednesday.

“‘We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed,’” Byrdsong said, citing 2nd Corinthians 4:8-9 KJV. “‘We are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.’

“That’s about all I can say at this time,” he concluded in a late afternoon text.

Byrdsong had been asked if his faith was tested when he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of simple assault. Months ago, Byrdsong had more to say about what led to his legal agreement that morning; he was defending a child.

Just after 11 a.m., Dec. 9, he stood before Maury County Circuit Court Judge Stella L. Hargrove with one of his attorneys, Doak Patton of Brentwood who had “no comment” after the hearing. Patton’s defense of Byrdsong was with attorney Julie Riggs.

Two felony charges were dismissed and a third reduced to a misdemeanor for the preacher and former school resource officer at Maury County’s Joseph Brown Elementary School. Assistant District Attorney Jude Santiago prosecuted the case for District Attorney Brent Cooper. A Maury County Grand Jury indicted Byrdsong after the county’s Civil Service Board on Jan. 8, 2019 voted 4-1 to confirm Sheriff Bucky Rowland’s dismissal of Byrdsong in December 2018. At first, Byrdsong declined plea bargain opportunities. He wanted a trial. The coronavirus pandemic forced the judicial system to suspend open court for months.

In a type of hearing that’s been described by other judges as a procedure for judicial efficiency, Byrdsong stood at the end of a line with four other defendants and their lawyers so their trial waivers and petitions to plead guilty could be accepted together. Hargrove reviewed terms of the separate agreements. One defendant did not agree to the terms and, Hargrove said, would go to trial on a charge of driving while intoxicated. It was the grandmother’s alleged seventh or eighth offense, according to statements in open court.

Byrdsong is executive pastor at the Baptist congregations on East 8th Street here and on Dickerson Pike in Nashville. The 2019 graduate of American Baptist College had faced a potential 30-year sentence on the now-dropped aggravated child abuse charge stemming from a Nov. 30, 2018 incident in an elementary school.

Public records and announcements in court state an official misconduct charge was dropped and an aggravated assault charge was reduced to simple assault in the case that started when Byrdsong was the president of the Columbia-Maury County Branch of the NAACP.

At that time, he was one of more than a dozen SROs in Maury County Public Schools and the only African American among them. Byrdsong previously said to the best of his knowledge he was the county’s second Black SRO.

The former school resource officer denied using unnecessary force while protecting a sixth-grade boy from a bully two years ago. In January 2019, he said an 11-year-old boy had assaulted another boy, 11, three times. He said in a fourth incident at the school, Byrdsong “intervened and stood between [the boys].” As an aggressor, the boy broke the hold of a teacher and ran in an attempt to assault the other boy again. The then-SRO was between the two, talking with the other boy. “When I looked up, I saw [him] … deflected him with an open hand … [He] attempted … assault … again … I grabbed him and took him to the floor.”

The daily newspaper in Columbia and a TV station in Nashville quoted the sheriff as saying during the Civil Service Board hearing: “You don’t deal with grown men on the street like this…

“Byrdsong cuts him off … turns the student and takes four or five shuffle steps away,” Rowland reportedly said after the board supported his decision to dismiss Byrdsong. The sheriff suggested other controls, including handcuffs. Instead, Byrdsong “chose to pick this student up above his shoulder and slam him to the ground,” Rowland was quoted as telling the board.

Asked about the sheriff, Byrdsong said, “I really enjoyed working with [Rowland] and his officers. I respect the leadership position … I have no ill things to say about [him] … In his opinion, the force used to defend and protect one child from a bully was excessive, contrary to [testimony of] Melvin Brown, an expert witness” who spoke to the Civil Service Board.

Byrdsong said the 11-year-old aggressor “has a history of violent and aggressive behavior. He’d already assaulted other students. This is a bully.”

That boy’s mother said her son suffered a concussion and she complained first aid or other medical help wasn’t sought for her son by Byrdsong.

As was reported in Middle Tennessee at the time, the NAACP branch here lost certification because state and national officials of the NAACP found its membership to have fallen to a level that required suspension of regular operations. Byrdsong, a single parent of one, was seen by some area residents as having more responsibilities than normal during those months. His predecessor at the branch, Paco Havard, became Byrdsong’s successor. Havard was re-elected this fall.

With an ABC bachelors of theology, Byrdsong is studying on-line for a master’s degree in criminal justice from Bethel University in McKenzie. Byrdsong, 29, started as a correctional officer in October 2017 at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. He was certified by the Police Officers Standards and Training Commission in spring 2018. Also that spring, he became an SRO, then a patrol deputy during summer break, and then resumed SRO work. His pay rate was nearly $16 per hour.

Elected in November 2016, he became the youngest branch president in Maury County. At the time, he said, “For all of those who have been waiting for a change, the time is now. Just like Obama ran on hope, our word is action.”