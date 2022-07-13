NASHVILLE, TN, (TN Tribune) – PENCIL (Public Education Needs Community Involvement and Leadership), the boots-on-the-ground community resource recruiter to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS), is pleased to announce its new class of board members as well as a new slate of board officers for the 2022-23 program year.



Building on continued growth at PENCIL, the new cohort of board members complements their fellow industry leaders in delivering PENCIL’s vision to create a world in which MNPS students and teachers have equitable access to resources and opportunities.



“We are thrilled to welcome such dynamic, forward-thinking industry experts to PENCIL. Our work is always stronger when we add input from our board members, especially as our strategic plan continues to push us into new ways of recruiting resources for MNPS,” shares PENCIL CEO Angie Adams. “Ultimately, our students and teachers benefit from the talents of this diverse and connected group of board and community leaders.”

Effective July 1, the new governing board members will serve a three-year term.

They are:

Kfir Alexandroni, Audit Manager, Elliott Davis

Herbert Brown, Community & Citizenship Director, Turner Construction

Brittany Cline, Vice President and Wealth Advisor, Regions Bank

Kason Davis, North America Marketing Strategy Manager, Caterpillar Financial Services

Kirsten Dodson, Associate Professor and Chair of Mechanical Engineering, Raymond B. Jones College of

Engineering, Lipscomb University

Flynne Dowdy, Associate Attorney, Waller Law

Jose R. Ferreira, Finance Director, JLL

Jacqueline Hayes, Principal and Chief Marketing Strategist, Crayons & Marketers

Nicole Keefe, Attorney, Burr & Forman LLP

Nicole Robinson-Hamilton, Lead Content Manager of Merchandising, Ingram Content Group

Jennifer N. Wade, Magistrate Judge, Davidson County Juvenile Court

Ex Officio: Mary Lindsay Krebs, Intern, Young Leaders Council

The new slate of board officers as of July 1 includes:

Board Chair, Wes Payne, Senior Vice President, Pinnacle Financial Partners

Immediate Past Chair, Norman Merrifield, Principal Thought Leader, 808 Education

Vice Chair, Hasina Mohyuddin, Assistant Dean of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion at Vanderbilt Peabody College

Secretary, Meredith Jones-Long, Music Agent, Creative Artists Agency

Treasurer, Kenny Crapse, Commercial Banking Relationship Manager, Fifth Third Bank

PENCIL’s young professional Emerging Leaders Board welcomes the following members as of July 1:

David Banks, Program Manager, Global Mile, Amazon

Tarryn Bell, Program Director, B.R.I.D.G.E. to Success, Meharry Medical College

Melissa Cornejo, Community Achieves Program Specialist, Metro Nashville Public Schools

Shohreh Daraei, Talent Development Manager, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

Tanner Hamilton, Associate, Bradley

La’Kishia Harris, FUSE Executive Fellow, Mayor’s Office

Sara Horton, HR Project Coordinator, HCA Healthcare

Martha H. Ingram, Community Relations Coordinator, Ingram Industries

Falon Keith, Grants Associate, CMA Foundation

Edward McFeders, Gray Line Tennessee

Tyler Pruitt, Sr. Procurement Operations Analyst, LP Building Solutions

Sebastian Roman, Director of Finance and Operations, MAYA Consulting

John Royster, Credit Analyst, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation

Michelle Tribue, Senior Accountant, Global Reporting, Asurion

Hannah Wishart, Analyst, Blackstone



Founded in 1982 by a collective of Nashville business leaders, PENCIL (www.pencilforschools.org) links

community resources to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) to help young people achieve academic

success and prepare for life. Our work is guided by the needs of MNPS, is student-centric, and is achieved

through partnerships and tangible engagements. PENCIL envisions a world where all students have equitable

access to opportunities and resources.