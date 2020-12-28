Person of Interest Identified in Downtown Nashville Bombing

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, of Antioch, Tennessee, as a key person in the investigation into the explosion of a recreational vehicle in Nashville early Christmas morning. “That is a person of interest — still there could be several more,” Drake said. Warner has been described as a “computer geek,” that kept to himself and didn’t talk politics. Authorities believe Warner’s remains were found at the blast site, according to several law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the investigation, who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity.