Franklin, Tenn.–McDonald’s participated in the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival in Downtown Franklin. This year’s event is set to have 30,000 people attend. The third clip is a soundbite from Owner-Operator Jemond Daughtry.
Here are some activities that took place at the McDonald’s tent location:
- Meet & Greet with Ronald McDonald
- Face Painter
- Balloon Art
- Prize Wheel for FREE menu items
- Register to Win FREE Medium Fries for a Year, as well as $50 Arch Cards
- App downloads will be the primary focus as we engage with the community with hand fans with QR Code to download the app. We’ll also have smile stickers and smile sticks.