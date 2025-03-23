Photographer Carlton Wilkinson: Viewing the churches of the Movement

To discuss exhibit that captures places of worship that were iconic to the civil rights era

Professor Carlton Wilkinson, photographer, artist, and Nashville native will talk about his exhibit, On the Altar of Liberty – and Justice, at 5 p.m. March 30 at Second Presbyterian Church. His photos trace the Civil Rights Movement through several places of worship that were vital to its history in the 1960s. A light reception will follow the talk, which will also be livestreamed here. The photo exhibit will be on display at the church through April 27.

Wilkinson, a Nashville native, graduated from Father Ryan High School, Washington University in St. Louis (BFA), and UCLA in Los Angeles (MFA in Design). His work focuses on images of the art of the African Diaspora and the Black experience and history.

Wilkinson’s artwork has been exhibited nationally and internationally at Cal Lutheran University (Fong Gallery), Chale Wote Art Festival (Accra, Ghana), Fisk University, Frist Art Museum, Parthenon Museum, Smithsonian Institution, University of Berkeley, and University of Notre Dame among other places, as well as at several private and public galleries.

He recently retired from teaching college-level photography. He has taught at Fisk University, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Vanderbilt University, and Watkins College of Art. Along with teaching, he has curated exhibitions at Zeitgeist Gallery (2021) and East Tennessee State University (Reese Museum, 2020). He has lectured and taught internationally at Harvard University, University of Houston, Ghana, Italy, and South Africa among other places.