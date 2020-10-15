Pounding 4 Change Caravan to Help Voters Get to the Polls

NASHVILLE, TN — Early voting started on Oct. 14, at various locations. Pounding 4 Change is having a huge demonstration taking people to the polls to vote.

The Caravan to the Polls begins behind the Exxon Gas Station near the Titans Stadium on Veterans Blvd. and travel to north Nashville to the Bordeaux Library to VOTE! “We have allowed the NAACP to join us in a partnership, along with several Greek organizations, as well as churches and social and civic organizations,” said Pastor Howard Jones, who is leading this effort.

The Middle Tennessee Motorcycle Club has been significant in these civic activities. They traveled to Louisville to share love with Breonna Taylor’s family, helped residents of Cayce Homes, and other activities, in an effort to “Keep Hope Alive,” to change the nation’s posture. They are also partnering with Black Voters Matter. “We are working for our voices to be heard. We are educating them about the voting process and taking them to the polls. They need to know they matter and their vote matters,” Jones added.

Other sponsors involved including, Christopher Dobson (c-smooth) Renegades, Vincent Harris (big dawg) Selected Few, and Michael Wilson (hotshot) Durdy Bandits

For more information, call Howard Jones at 615-473-5816.