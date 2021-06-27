Prepare for a Sea of Students in Red Blazers, FCCLA National Leadership Conference Comes to Nashville June 27th-June 2nd

NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune)–Trading in face masks for red blazers, more than 4,500 students from around the country will get a taste of normalcy at Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference, June 27-July 2, 2021. After over a year of mask mandates, social distancing, and virtual learning, FCCLA’s student members are ready to reunite in-person to participate in professional development opportunities, career exploration, and youth leadership sessions aimed at advancing families, careers, and communities through Family and Consumer Sciences education. (TN Tribune)–Trading in face masks for red blazers, more than 4,500 students from around the country will get a taste of normalcy at Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference, June 27-July 2, 2021. After over a year of mask mandates, social distancing, and virtual learning, FCCLA’s student members are ready to reunite in-person to participate in professional development opportunities, career exploration, and youth leadership sessions aimed at advancing families, careers, and communities through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

“As we adjust to this new normal, I am eager to finally put back on my red jacket and travel to Nashville for FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference,” said Supy Patel, 2020-2021 FCCLA National President. “Coming back together since COVID for an FCCLA conference is exactly what we students need after this challenging school year.”

Conference highlights include an inclusion, access, equity, and diversity panel led by former Survivor: One World contestant, Sabrina Thompson Mitchell, and accompanied by seven high-level business and industry leader panelists, as well as a Say Yes to Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) signing ceremony celebrating future FCS educators who have committed to pursuing a career in FCS education.

“A lot has happened in our world this year,” said Sandy Spavone, Executive Director of FCCLA. “This conference serves to provide students with a safe space to engage in important conversations, celebrate this year’s accomplishments, and strengthen students’ employability skills.”

Despite the challenging effects of the coronavirus pandemic, FCCLA’s membership remained relatively strong this school year surpassing 155,000 members nationally. Additionally, of the eight national Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs), FCCLA is the only organization to host an in-person leadership conference this summer. For students unable or uncomfortable to travel at this time, FCCLA has also launched a virtual conference experience accessible via FCCLA’s online platform.