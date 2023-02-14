EW YORK – January 30, 2023, President Bill Clinton, Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton announced the initial program for the Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U) 2023 Annual Meeting this March 3-5 at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. This year’s meeting theme is “Homecoming: Strengthening Community, Leadership & Action.” Building on the momentum from the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2022 Meeting, CGI U’s 15th Annual Meeting will bring together aspiring leaders and global experts in business, public service, and social impact to develop innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. This is the first time CGI U is convening in person since before the pandemic.

In addition to the program, CGI U will bring together students, alumni, and other volunteers for a Day of Action -an opportunity to mobilize and provide meaningful community service on and off the Vanderbilt campus.Through partnership withHands On Nashville, the CGI U community will provide food to families withSecond Harvest Food Bank, prepare flashcards and school supplies for students withPENCIL, and clear land for an upcoming cultural center with the Native American Indian Association of Tennessee.

Students will also have the opportunity to learn innovative ways to create community through conversation at CGI U’s Story Studio. Building on President Clinton’s storytelling legacy, Story Studio is an informal and relaxed space where students can hear inspirational stories from trailblazers and innovators at the frontlines of our biggest common challenges.

“CGI University has proven what’s possible when you bring together thousands of motivated young leaders to take action on the biggest challenges facing campuses, communities, and our world today,” said Chelsea Clinton. “CGI U students share a commitment and drive to take action and I couldn’t think of a better place to host this year’s meeting than Vanderbilt University with their dedication to connecting students and people from around the world in pursuit of fearless inquiry, innovation and progress.”

“Vanderbilt is committed to empowering the next generation of leaders, and to establish forums for these exceptional students to learn from one another’s diverse passions and backgrounds,” said Daniel Diermeier, chancellor of Vanderbilt University. “We are especially honored to host this program during Vanderbilt’s 150th anniversary year, and to do so in-person, and in our university community’s own ‘home:’ the evolving and dynamic city of Nashville.”

“The hundreds of students gathering for CGI U are committed to working together to lift their communities and foster a sense of belonging,” said Ragina Arrington, CEO of CGI U. “In an increasingly divided world, the students who come to CGI U are embracing their own desire and responsibility to work together to lift up their communities.”

The CGI U 2023 Annual Meeting will kick off a year of learning, leadership, and action by supporting emerging student innovators as they develop solutions to challenges in their community. During the three-day convening, students will explore how to build a more inclusive community at work, how to advocate for communities impacted by climate change, and how challenges can serve as a catalyst for transformation. Between working sessions with the Clinton Foundation’s wide network of leaders, topic experts, and CGI U alumni, this year’s cohort will alsoannounce new Commitments to Action™ – specific, measurable programs that address a pressing global challenge. Since 2007,more than 11,800 university students from more than 160 countries and 1,800 institutions of higher education have turned their ideas into action through the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) model,launching over 8,000 Commitments to Action through CGI U.

President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will be joined by leaders in the public, private, and philanthropic sectors, including Anoka Primrose Abeyrathne, Co-Founder, Growin’ Money; Andrew Aboujaoude, Founder and President, Hearts for the Homeless International; Donnel Baird, CEO, BlocPower; Grant Bennett, Diversity Strategist, Google;Joel Bervell, Social Media Medical Educator, Johns Hopkins University; Melissa Bradley,Managing Partner, 1863 Ventures; Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation; Ben Conard, Chief of Staff, Fair Trade USA; Melissa Diamond, Founder, A Global Voice for Autism; Pashtana Dorani, Executive Director, LEARN Afghanistan; Allyson Felix, 5 Time Olympian and Co-Founder of Saysh; Abby Feuer,Executive Vice President, Marketing and Growth, DonorsChoose; Sasha Fisher, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Spark MicroGrants; JonathanGilligan, Associate Professor, Vanderbilt University; Vinny Johl, Commitment Mentor, CGI U; Diego Mariscal, Founder and CEO, 2Gether-International; Larissa May, Founder and Executive Director, #HalfTheStory; Michelle Morse, MD, MPH,Chief Medical Officer & Deputy Commissioner, NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene; Michelle Nunn, President and CEO, CARE USA; Love Odetola,PhD Candidate, University of North Carolina Greensboro; Ryan Ubuntu Olson, Global Manager-Diversity, Equity, Engagement & Inclusion, DAI;Ai-jen Poo, President, National Domestic Workers Alliance; Elissa Russell, CGI U ‘20, Founder and CEO, READI Consulting;Belinda ‘Otukolo Saltiban, Associate Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Vanderbilt University; Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO, Moms First; and more.

CGI U remains a continuation of President Clinton’s legacy of inspiring public service in the next generation of leaders. In 1993, President Clinton established AmeriCorps National Service Program, through which millions of members have contributed over 1.6 billion hours of service in communities across America. In 2007, two years after the launch of the revolutionary Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) philanthropic model, President Clinton established CGI U to broaden the impact of an engaged and growing community of doers within higher education. Vanderbilt University joins CGI U’s history of host campuses, some of which include the University of Chicago, the University of Miami, Arizona State University, Washington University in St. Louis, George Washington University, the University of California San Diego, the University of Texas at Austin, and Tulane University.

About CGI U

Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2007, the Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U) is a community of students who are taking action together on pressing challenges facing their campuses, communities, and the world. Through the Clinton Global Initiative’s power of convening and Commitment to Action model, more than 11,800 students have made an impact in over 160 countries and all 50 states – with the support of more than $4.5 million in funding from CGI U’s corporate and university partners. Now in its 15th year, CGI U’s robust year-round program engages students, alumni, colleges and universities, and influential voices in creating new ways to effect change on the topics that matter most to the next generation of leaders.

About Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University is a globally renowned research university located in Nashville, Tennessee. Ranked No. 13 among national universities, Vanderbilt offers an immersive living-learning undergraduate experience, with programs in the liberal arts and sciences, engineering, music, education and human development. The university also is home to nationally and internationally recognized graduate schools of law, education, business, medicine, nursing and divinity, and offers robust graduate-degree programs across a range of academic disciplines. Vanderbilt is committed to inclusive excellence, drawing the world’s brightest students, faculty and distinguished visitors from across all cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds and provides a collaborative atmosphere of discovery that drives positive change in the world. Learn more atwww.vanderbilt.edu.

About the Clinton Foundation

Building on a lifetime of public service, President Clinton established the Clinton Foundation on the simple belief that everyone deserves a chance to succeed, everyone has a responsibility to act, and we all do better when we work together. For more than two decades, those values have energized the work of the Foundation in overcoming complex challenges and improving the lives of people across the United States and around the world.

As an operating foundation, we work on issues directly or with strategic partners from the business, government, and nonprofit sectors to create economic opportunity, improve public health, and inspire civic engagement and service. Our programs are designed to make a real difference today while serving as proven models for tomorrow. The goal of every effort is to use available resources to get better results faster – at the lowest possible cost.

We firmly believe that when diverse groups of people bring resources together in the spirit of true cooperation, transformative ideas will emerge to drive life-changing action.

Learn more at https://www.clintonfoundation.org/on Facebook atFacebook.com/ClintonFoundation, and on Twitter@ClintonFdn.