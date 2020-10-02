President Trump Tweets He and Melania Trump Test Positive for Covid-19

(CNN) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am Friday.

The President had said earlier in the night that he planned to quarantine.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Trump tweeted Thursday night.

Read the full story on CNN