Presidential Debate Scheduled for Oct. 15th in Miami Canceled

Washington, D.C. – The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced Friday that the debate scheduled for next week will not proceed. The Oct. 22nd debate at Belmont University in Nashville is still scheduled to proceed.

The CPD released the following statement on Friday, October 9th:

On October 8, CPD announced that for the health and safety of all involved, the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15 in Miami, would be conducted virtually. Subsequently, the campaigns of the two candidates who qualified for participation in the debate made a series of statements concerning their respective positions regarding their willingness to participate in a virtual debate on October 15, and each now has announced alternate plans for that date.

It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22.

Subject to health security considerations, and in accordance with all required testing, masking, social distancing and other protocols, the debate will take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

As announced on June 23, the debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments. The topics for the six segments will be selected and announced by the moderator at least one week before the debate. Kristen Welker of NBC News will serve as moderator for the debate.

Both candidates have agreed to participate in the October 22 debate.