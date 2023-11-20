By Ivan Sanchez

The question of Puerto Rican statehood versus independence has long been a focal point of political discourse, shaping the island’s identity and its relationship with the United States. As Puerto Rico grapples with its political future, the US Congress has introduced a bill for a binding plebiscite to decide the future of Puerto Rico.

American politics are dominated by two parties, the Republicans, and the Democrats. While some have argued that an admitted state of Puerto Rico would be staunchly democratic, the island has no conception of those parties. Instead, two major political parties have dominated Puerto Rican politics for decades, the New Progressive Party (Partido Nuevo Progresista, PNP) and the Popular Democratic Party (Partido Popular Democrático, PPD)

The New Progressive Party, advocating for Puerto Rican statehood, has been a key player in pushing for the island’s integration as the 51st state of the United States On the other side of the spectrum, the Popular Democratic Party has historically supported the idea of maintaining Puerto Rico’s status as a territory with enhanced autonomy.

While not as significant of a player in the ongoing status discussion, Independence supporters contend that Puerto Rico should chart its own course as a fully sovereign nation, free from the influence and control of external powers.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi

With the introduction of the Puerto Rico Status Act, if passed, would hold a binding election in 2025 to choose between three statuses 1) Statehood, 2) Independence, and 3) Free Association. If a majority is not obtain, an additional election would be held in 2026 to choose between the top two options chosen by voters. The current makeup of the government of Puerto Rico has PNP in control of the Governor’s office (Gov. Pedro Pierluisi) and the Resident Commissioner’s Office, the non-voting delegate representing Puerto Rico in the US House of Representatives (Jennifer González-Colón.) The legislative branch of Puerto Rico is held by the PPD.

As Puerto Rico navigates the complexities of its political future, the conversations around statehood, independence, and the role of political parties continue to shape the island’s destiny. The path forward involves not only a political decision but also a societal reckoning with the historical and cultural factors that contribute to Puerto Rico’s unique identity and its place in the broader context of the United States.

