Raheem DeVaughn comes to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Raheem DeVaughn ranks among contemporary soul and R&B’s most popular vocalists. DeVaughn, who returns to City Winery for two shows January 9, is the son of jazz cellist Abdul Wadud. At one time he was working in Tower Records during the day and performing in clubs at night in the Washington D.C. and Maryland area. He’s earned four Grammy nominations.

DeVaughn’s first solo album was “The Love Experience” in 2005. His second, “Love Behind The Melody,” featured two hit singles, “Woman” and “Customer,” and reached the number five position on the Billboard Top 200 charts. His third, “Love & War MasterPeace,” also made the top 10. DeVaughn’s first three releases were on the Jive label. He’s subsequently issued several others on various independent labels, the most successful from a chart position being “A Place Called Loveland,” which reached number 22 in 2013.

He’s also gotten prominence from his song “You” being featured in the 2008 video game “Grand Theft Auto,” and for his 2008 collaboration with Jay Lyriq, Musiq Soulchild, and T-Pain on the song “Reality Show.” In addition, DeVaughn has gotten lots of praise and positive attention for his work in the areas of health and human rights. He’s the founder of the LoveLife Foundation, and emphasizes enhancing the physical, mental, and economic well-being of underserved communities of color. He received the Biden Administration 2023 Presidential Volunteer Award and the Key to the City of Washington D.C. for his impactful work in HIV/AIDS awareness.

But he hasn’t neglected the music world. He’s become a force for artists who aren’t supported by big money music labels. He was recognized as the top independent artist on radio in 2019, and remains extremely popular among women, in particular Black women ages 25–54. His three most recent releases are “The Summer of Love” and “Fall In Love” in 2023, and this year’s “Winter In Love.” Raheem DeVaughn’s shows are scheduled for 6:30 and 9 p.m. at City Winery, 609 Lafayette. Copyright TNTRIBUNE 2026. All rights reserved.