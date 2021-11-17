MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (WREG) Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph was killed Wednesday in a shooting at a cookie shop in Memphis, according to preliminary information from Memphis Police. He was 36.

Who is Young Dolph? Rapper killed in Memphis shooting

Memphis Police were on the scene of a shooting Wednesday afternoon at 2370 Airways Boulevard near Ketchum in Memphis.

Officers and witnesses could be seen in front of a broken window at Makeda’s Butter Cookies, a bakery in a strip shopping center that Young Dolph had visited recently.

Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thorton Jr., was a graduate of Hamilton High School in Memphis. Last year, he donated $25,000 to the school for new sports equipment and supplies.

Young Dolph’s first album, King of Memphis, was released in 2016 and peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard charts. His hits include “Get Paid.”

On Monday, he was at the West Cancer Center outside Memphis with rapper Key Glock to give away 200 Thanksgiving turkeys.

Learn more at the link below.

https://www.wreg.com/news/local/police-respond-to-shooting-at-makedas-on-airways/