Red Hatters crown Queen Mother

NASHVILLE, TN — The Red Hat Society held the coronation of its Queen Mother for 2026 at a recent meeting. Bazalene Wright was crowned with this significant honor. The event was held in April at the Fifty Forward Center with more than 50 members in attendance, dressed in their signature red hats, and red and purple colors.

The newly crowned Queen is a retiree and enjoying life including being a member of the Red Hat Society.

“I am honored to have been crowned Queen Mother, said Queen Mother Wright.

Former State Senator Brenda Gilmore, said, “This was just another event to focus on the beauty, intellect and positive attitude of an outstanding lady.”

The Red Hatters are a national organization whose mission is to support other women. They fellowship, enjoy delicious meals and share good times.