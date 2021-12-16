NASHVILLE, TN — Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05), along with the other members of Tennessee congressional delegation, sent a letter to President Joe Biden in support of Governor Bill Lee’s request for a Disaster Declaration following the weekend storms.

On the evening of December 10, 2021, West and Middle Tennessee experienced two lines of severe weather that produced observed and radar-indicated tornadoes as the storms moved northward into Kentucky. The heavy rain, powerful thunderstorms, and tornadic activity that persisted into Saturday left a devastating path of destruction in its wake, damaging roads, homes, and businesses. At least four Tennesseans lost their lives because of the flooding and others may still be missing.

“Our state saw another unprecedented weather event this past weekend,” Rep. Jim Cooper said. “I urge President Biden to approve this request so we can continue recovery efforts here in Tennessee.”

If you need help or want to volunteer, please contact TEMA at 615-741-0001, our office, or visit the state’s resources page: https://www.tn.gov/tema/get-involved/december-severe-weather.html