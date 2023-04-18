NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – State Representative Justin Jones filed a bill to change Tennessee’s gun laws three days after being sworn back into the House.

The “Protect Kids Not Guns Act” was filed on April 13 by Rep. Jones, according to a tweet. The bill, HB 1580, would make changes to current gun laws, such as magazine size requirements and appropriate gun storage.

The bill would also enact common sense gun policies to reduce gun deaths and make it more challenging for everyday people to possess military-grade assault weapons, according to Rep. Jones. Filed the “Protect Kids Not Guns Act” today because action can’t wait. This comprehensive legislation will enact common sense gun policies already working in other states to reduce gun deaths and make it harder for everyday people to possess military-grade assault weapons. https://t.co/SfI6OjVevl— Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) April 14, 2023

Rep. Jones was among the three Democratic lawmakers who faced expulsion on April 6. Jones was expelled alongside Rep. Justin Pearson, who have since both been reappointed. Rep. Gloria Johnson survived expulsion by one vote.

This article was first published by WSMV