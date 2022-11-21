By Vivian Shipe

Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook holds his Legacy award presented by the Emerald Youth Foundation.

KNOXVILLE, TN — “Life will be better, the world will be better, when all of the children know they are somebody.” These were the nuggets of wisdom spoken by civil rights icon, The Honorable Reverend Dr. Harold Middlebrook as he accepted the 2022 Legacy Award from the Emerald Youth Foundation before a crowd of over 1,300 at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The Emerald Youth Foundation has a mission to work with churches and faith-based organizations and works to engage the youth in Knoxville Tennessee through faith, learning and health. Dr. Middlebrook was recognized for his commitment to the youth of the city of Knoxville.

Rev. Middlebrook has supported the foundation since its beginning and has faithfully served the city of Knoxville for over 50 years. He was a close friend of the late Dr. Martin Luther King and was a pivotal figure in the early days of the civil rights movement.

Those in attendance also enjoyed performances by the Emerald Youth Choir and recording artist Mandisa.