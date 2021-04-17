Rev. Dr. William Barber II Joins Memphis Community Rally Against Pipeline Just Days Before Important City Council Vote

Memphis, TN (TN Tribune)–Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival and president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach joins the rally at the invitation of MA rally sponsored by the Memphis Community Against the Pipeline, days before an important vote by the Memphis City Council on adoption of an ordinance to protect the Memphis sand aquifer. The proposed ordinance requires any pipelines or companies threatening the drinking water to have further review.

Rev. Barber and the Poor People’s Campaign wrote to the Memphis City Council in February, the Byhalia crude oil pipeline “is a textbook case of environmental racism, injustice, and environmental degradation. In targeting the Southwest Memphis neighborhood, and the greater Memphis area, this project hopes to force low-wealth Black communities to carry this billion-dollar corporation’s oil barrels on their backs with no public benefit. In the US, between 1986 and 2013, there have been nearly 8,000 incidents of pipeline leaks (around 300 per year).

If this pipeline were to leak it would contaminate the local aquifer, which provides drinking water to Memphis and the North Mississippi counties of DeSoto and Marshall, with carcinogenic crude oil. Not only is the Byhalia Connection Pipeline plan proposing the construction of a high-pressure crude oil pipeline above your city’s water aquifer, it is along an active earthquake zone, greatly increasing the potential for a spill. In the case of an earthquake, the impacts to the community from this project would be devastating.”