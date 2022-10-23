Rev. Roger Anthony Hopson, 71, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Bartlett United Methodist Church in Bartlett. There will be a visitation Saturday from 9:00 A. M until 12:30 P. M. at Bartlett United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, Meharry Memphis Fund, 584 East McLemore Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38106 or to Gammon Theological Seminary, 653 Beckwith Street, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314, with a designation for scholarships.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472