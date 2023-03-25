New York, NY (Saturday, March 24, 2023) – Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will travel to Richmond on Wednesday to deliver the eulogy for Irvo Otieno, who was killed earlier this month after sheriff’s deputies and hospital staff pinned him down for 12 minutes. Attorney Ben Crump will deliver a National call for justice for the 28-year-old, whose death echoes that of George Floyd nearly three years ago.

Surveillance footage from March 6, first obtained by The Washington Post, shows at least seven deputies from the Henrico County sheriff’s office dragging Mr. Otieno, who is in handcuffs and leg shackles, at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County. The deputies prop up Mr. Otieno before swarming him after an apparent movement and force him to the floor where they pinion him until his death the video shows. Ann Cabell Baskervill, the Dinwiddie County prosecutor, has charged the seven sheriff’s deputies as well as three employees of the hospital with second-degree murder.

If you plan to cover the funeral, please RSVP by clicking here.

WHO

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of NAN

Attorney Ben Crump

The family of Irvo Otieno

WHEN

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

11:30 a.m. ET

WHERE

First Baptist Church

6201 Iron Bridge Rd. N.

Chesterfield, VA 23234

About National Action Network (NAN)

National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency, and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality, or gender.