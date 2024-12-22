Rickey Henderson, Baseball Hall of Famer and ‘Man of Steal,’ Dies at 65

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and former Oakland Athletics star Rickey Henderson has died. He was 65.

Henderson’s once-teammate Dave Winfield shared his condolences and reflected on the star player’s time in the MLB, writing in a Dec. 21 Instagram post: “I still cannot believe I’ve lost one of my favorite teammates and great friend Rickey Henderson. Rest in peace.”

Born in Chicago and raised in Oakland, Henderson began his career star athlete at Oakland Technical High, playing both baseball and football during his run, per local newspaper the Mercury News. His mother Bobbie later persuaded him to focus on baseball because she didn’t want him to be injuring playing football. Continue reading

“I guess Mom do knows best,” Henderson joked during his induction speech into the Hall of Fame in 2009, per the Mercury and NBC. “Thanks, Mom.”