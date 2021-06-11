“Rising Phoenix” Sculpture Unveiling This Weekend in North Nashville

Local artist Omari Booker and children from the Cheatam Place public housing community in North Nashville will unveil a mural and a sculpture commissioned and created to help the children heal from potentially traumatic events in the last 12 months.



The unveiling will take place during a community event on June 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Local Distro (614 Garfield Street).



Art therapy is one way for children who have experienced a traumatic event, such as a tornado or social unrest, to express feelings they may not be able to convey in words. The “Rising Phoenix” sculpture includes debris from the March 2020 tornadoes.



The project was commissioned by a partnership involving Family & Children’s Service, MyCanvas, Inspiritus and the Local Distro.



Photos of the art: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tidsvbxa7g3s0ud/AABfsEPy8SQ2qYmFP_xPv6qHa?dl=0 (photos submitted by F&CS and taken by LeeAnn Love, Devon Billions and Janet Arning)