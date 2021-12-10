NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune)- On December 20, 2021, judicial candidates running for office will be able to pick up petitions to get on the Democratic primary ballot for the May 3, 2022.

Robin Kimbrough Hayes is seeking to become the next General Sessions Court Judge, Division V. To qualify for the May 3, 2022 ballot, candidates are required to get a minimum of twenty-five signatures from registered voters in Davidson County. Kimbrough Hayes plans to get her signatures with a 35-District Petition Signing Tour. She will make various stops at landmarks and specialty shops in all of the thirty-five council districts. While visiting, she will ask local residents to sign her petition. The tour begins December 26, 2021-December 30, 2021. Please check the website for updates and schedule.

Voters can request a mail-in-ballot as early as February 7, early voting begins April 13-April 28, 2021, and the Election Day is May 3, 2022. Every person registered to vote in Davidson County can vote for Kimbrough Hayes.

She is a graduate of Fisk University, Emory School of Law, and Vanderbilt Divinity School. She practiced law as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Tennessee, Associate General Counsel for the Department of Children’s Services, and Legal Counsel for the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence. Kimbrough Hayes currently serves as a Chaplain and Ombudsman for a local college. She uses her legal background to help indigent persons to gain access to justice.

Kimbrough Hayes stated: “I will use the gavel to make sure every voice is heard.” Kimbrough Hayes believes that behind the blindfold of justice, every judge must see a person who deserves dignity, respect, and compassion.

Other upcoming events include a Karaoke Meet and Greet hosted by The Lipstick Lounge on December 20, 2021 at 6:00 pm and Kwanzaa Candidate Conversation at Surreal Spice Creations on December 27, 2021 at 5:00 pm.

To learn more about Robin Kimbrough Hayes for Judge by visit www.kimbroughhayes.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @robinforjudge.