Pittsburgh–In a resplendent celebration earlier this year, the Bamileke people residing in Pittsburgh hosted a grand reception Downtown to honor Foh Njitack Ngompe Péle, the esteemed king of the Bamileke kingdom of Bafoussam in Cameroon. The event, steeped in tradition and homage, embraced a momentous occasion where cultural heritage and unity took center stage. Amidst the vibrant festivities, the program proudly acknowledged not only the regal presence of King Péle but also two notable individuals: Noah Schoen, hailed for his unwavering dedication and impactful contributions to the community, and Pittsburgher Gordon Manker, whose recent discovery of his Bamileke lineage through an AfricanAncestry.com DNA test stirred both curiosity and celebration.

The ceremony radiated with a palpable sense of reverence for the monarch and the rich heritage he embodies. King Péle’s presence became a conduit for unity, underscoring the significance of cultural ties and ancestral connections that bind communities across continents. Additionally, the recognition bestowed upon Manker underscored the global resonance of the Bamileke culture, showcasing its ability to resonate deeply even among those who have recently discovered their roots. This jubilant affair not only honored royalty but also served as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of heritage and the unifying spirit it fosters within diverse communities worldwide.

Republished from the Pittsburgh Courier