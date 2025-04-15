‘Saddle Up’ fundraiser April 19 to support MTSU’s ACE Learning Center 18th annual event benefits longtime preschool on campus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University’s Ann Campbell Early Learning Center will host the 18th annual “Saddle Up” fundraiser on Saturday, April 19, again inviting the public to come out for this signature family-friendly event in support of the longtime preschool facility that also serves as a training ground for students.

The annual event will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 19 at the MTSU Tennessee Livestock Center, at 1720 Greenland Drive. The funds raised will help the learning center maintain the inclusive outdoor playground, hire additional staff, and enhance classroom learning materials.

Tickets are $7 and $30 for groups and can be purchased online. Food and snacks will be available throughout the day.

“This is a true family event that you don’t want to miss!” said Charlotte Scott-Moore, the director of the center.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities like giant Jenga and a mega egg hunt. Horses will appear with handlers from the Rutherford County 4-H horse club. In addition, the Easter bunny will be handing out golden eggs to the kids. There will also be a silent auction with items for the whole family, including new pieces like gift card collages for restaurants all over town.

The event will feature children’s author and MTSU associate professor of marketing Sherry Roberts to read some of her books.

Located on North Baird Lane on the MTSU campus, the Ann Campbell Early Learning Center is an inclusive preschool serving children from 12 months to kindergarten age. The program provides a developmentally appropriate learning environment. It also serves as a training site for more than 200 college students each year, offering hands-on in-classroom training and observation opportunities.

Those interested in helping the center continue to provide learning opportunities to children can donate or become sponsors through the learning center’s website.

The ACE Learning Center is licensed by the Tennessee Department of Human Services.