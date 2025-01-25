Satement from the Urban League of Middle Tennessee regarding the recent tragedy at Antioch High School

Below is a statement from the Urban League of Middle Tennessee regarding the recent tragedy that occurred at Antioch High School.

We are deeply devastated by the tragic shooting at Antioch High School, an event that has left an indelible mark on our community. The loss of life is heartbreaking, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence.

As an organization committed to equity and justice, we stand firm in our belief that every individual has the right to live in safety and peace. This tragedy is a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive policies that protect our communities and ensure that our schools are safe havens for learning and growth.

We remain unwavering in our commitment to advocate for bold and comprehensive legislation that tackles the root causes of gun violence, expands access to critical mental health resources, and cultivates a culture grounded in understanding, safety, and support.

Together, we must work towards a future where such tragedies are no longer a reality. Let us unite in our efforts to build a safer, more equitable community for all.

Clifton Harris

President and CEO

Urban League of Middle Tennessee