Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)- The State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) is excited to introduce SCORE’s new Director of Communications Cynthia Yeldell Anderson. Anderson will lead SCORE’s communications strategy with a focus on improving education policy and practice in Tennessee.

Anderson began her career as a newspaper journalist, spending time at publications that include the Knoxville News Sentinel and Nashville Business Journal. Prior to joining SCORE in 2022, she served as communications and digital marketing director for the School of Medicine at Meharry Medical College.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and an MBA from the University of Memphis and a master’s in consumer service management from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

SCORE believes all Tennessee students deserve success in college, career, and life. SCORE supports a unified and coordinated approach to education — from kindergarten through postsecondary — focused on helping all students complete high school and postsecondary education, earning the diplomas and credentials needed for a rewarding career. An independent, nonprofit, and nonpartisan advocacy and research institution, SCORE was founded in 2009 by Senator Bill Frist, MD, former US Senate Majority Leader. SCORE measures success by the outcomes of Tennessee’s students. Learn more at tnscore.org.