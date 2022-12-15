NASHVILLE, TN — Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, will serve as vice president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, one of the top organizations representing and serving the interests of African American state lawmakers across the country.

Members elected Akbari during the organization’s annual meeting earlier this month. The Memphis-based senator just finished a term as the national group’s financial secretary.

“It was my absolute honor to be elected and sworn in as the next Vice President of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators,” Sen. Akbari says. “I fell in love with this organization at my very first conference shortly after I was elected in 2013. You won’t find a more dedicated, brilliant, and thoughtful collection of legislators across the country.”

Fellow Tennesseans also won leadership roles in the group: Rep. Harold Love, Jr., D-Nashville, was elected to serve as President-Elect; and Reps. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, and Torrey Harris, D-Memphis, both won roles as At-Large members of the Executive Committee.

The National Black Caucus of State Legislators serves as a national network and advocate for public policy and action on critical issues affecting African Americans and other marginalized communities, according to its website.