Franklin Tomorrow will host its monthly FrankTalks lecture on Monday, Feb. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at Columbia State Community College, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, in east Franklin.

As this is Black History Month, FrankTalks will discuss “Significant Sites in Franklin’s African American History.”

The following speakers have been invited to participate.

McLemore House & AAHS: Alma McLemore

Merrill-Williams House: Thelma Battle

Green Book House & Natchez Community: Dr. Kenneth Hill

FrankTalks is presented monthly by Renasant Bank and our sustaining partner, Williamson Medical Center. The Good Food Group, local McDonald’s franchisee, is our coffee sponsor.

