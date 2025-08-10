Close Menu
    Six Tennessee Companies Compete in Regional Pitch Competition on Aug. 14th

    Danielle Lombard-Sims, CEO, Talentergy, LLC, Memphis, Tennessee (photo HR Today)

    NEW ORLEANS  – The Women’s Business Enterprise Council South
    (WBEC South) announces today the nine finalists for the regional round of the
    ACCELERATE Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) pitch
    competition. The following women business owners will compete in a live online pitch
    competition showcasing their innovative product or service ideas on Thursday, August
    14, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. CDT:

    Kay Baker, Co-Founder &amp; CEO, Green Llama, Johnson City, Tennessee
    Dr. Natalia Caylor, Founder, Hola Insights, Huntsville, Alabama
    Ameka Coleman, Founder, Strands of Faith, Pearl, Mississippi
    Abbi Jones, Founder &amp; CEO, Medpaper, Northport, Alabama
    Danielle Lombard-Sims, CEO, Talentergy, LLC, Memphis, Tennessee
    Diana Sanchez-Vega, Founder &amp; CEO, Sanchez-Vega Consulting, Speaking and
    Training, Hermitage, Tennessee
    Deni Sobek, President, Assured Bio Labs, LLC, Oak Ridge, Tennessee
    Rachel Tenenbaum, Founder, I AM Living, Nashville, Tennessee
    Ashley Vega, Owner, US Fleet Pros, Nashville, Tennessee

    All of the regional round finalists are nationally-certified women-owned businesses
    located in the WBEC South region (Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and
    Florida Panhandle) who were selected by submitting a one-minute video offering an
    innovative solution, either a product or service, that solves a problem in a new or
    inventive way.

    The top four qualifiers from the regional round will earn an opportunity to compete on
    the national stage at the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council’s ACCELERATE
    Pitch Competition and a chance to win up to $25,000.

    “The entrepreneurs competing in our regional round finals represent a range of
    products and services, from eco-conscious paper products to leadership development
    with impact, they all solve a problem in the market,” says Lindsey All, president and
    CEO, WBEC South. “We invite you to tune in and cheer on your favorites to advance to
    the national competition.”

    Join the WBEC South Regional Round Pitch Finals Watch Party on Thursday, August
    14th at 1:00 p.m. CDT by registering here https://www.wbecsouth.org/event/wbec-
    south-pitch-finals-watch-party/.

