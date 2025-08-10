Six Tennessee Companies Compete in Regional Pitch Competition on Aug. 14th

NEW ORLEANS – The Women’s Business Enterprise Council South
(WBEC South) announces today the nine finalists for the regional round of the
ACCELERATE Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) pitch
competition. The following women business owners will compete in a live online pitch
competition showcasing their innovative product or service ideas on Thursday, August
14, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. CDT:
Kay Baker, Co-Founder & CEO, Green Llama, Johnson City, Tennessee
Dr. Natalia Caylor, Founder, Hola Insights, Huntsville, Alabama
Ameka Coleman, Founder, Strands of Faith, Pearl, Mississippi
Abbi Jones, Founder & CEO, Medpaper, Northport, Alabama
Danielle Lombard-Sims, CEO, Talentergy, LLC, Memphis, Tennessee
Diana Sanchez-Vega, Founder & CEO, Sanchez-Vega Consulting, Speaking and
Training, Hermitage, Tennessee
Deni Sobek, President, Assured Bio Labs, LLC, Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Rachel Tenenbaum, Founder, I AM Living, Nashville, Tennessee
Ashley Vega, Owner, US Fleet Pros, Nashville, Tennessee
All of the regional round finalists are nationally-certified women-owned businesses
located in the WBEC South region (Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and
Florida Panhandle) who were selected by submitting a one-minute video offering an
innovative solution, either a product or service, that solves a problem in a new or
inventive way.
The top four qualifiers from the regional round will earn an opportunity to compete on
the national stage at the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council’s ACCELERATE
Pitch Competition and a chance to win up to $25,000.
“The entrepreneurs competing in our regional round finals represent a range of
products and services, from eco-conscious paper products to leadership development
with impact, they all solve a problem in the market,” says Lindsey All, president and
CEO, WBEC South. “We invite you to tune in and cheer on your favorites to advance to
the national competition.”
Join the WBEC South Regional Round Pitch Finals Watch Party on Thursday, August
14th at 1:00 p.m. CDT by registering here https://www.wbecsouth.org/event/wbec-
south-pitch-finals-watch-party/.