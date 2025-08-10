Six Tennessee Companies Compete in Regional Pitch Competition on Aug. 14th

NEW ORLEANS – The Women’s Business Enterprise Council South

(WBEC South) announces today the nine finalists for the regional round of the

ACCELERATE Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) pitch

competition. The following women business owners will compete in a live online pitch

competition showcasing their innovative product or service ideas on Thursday, August

14, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. CDT:

Kay Baker, Co-Founder & CEO, Green Llama, Johnson City, Tennessee

Dr. Natalia Caylor, Founder, Hola Insights, Huntsville, Alabama

Ameka Coleman, Founder, Strands of Faith, Pearl, Mississippi

Abbi Jones, Founder & CEO, Medpaper, Northport, Alabama

Danielle Lombard-Sims, CEO, Talentergy, LLC, Memphis, Tennessee

Diana Sanchez-Vega, Founder & CEO, Sanchez-Vega Consulting, Speaking and

Training, Hermitage, Tennessee

Deni Sobek, President, Assured Bio Labs, LLC, Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Rachel Tenenbaum, Founder, I AM Living, Nashville, Tennessee

Ashley Vega, Owner, US Fleet Pros, Nashville, Tennessee

All of the regional round finalists are nationally-certified women-owned businesses

located in the WBEC South region (Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and

Florida Panhandle) who were selected by submitting a one-minute video offering an

innovative solution, either a product or service, that solves a problem in a new or

inventive way.

The top four qualifiers from the regional round will earn an opportunity to compete on

the national stage at the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council’s ACCELERATE

Pitch Competition and a chance to win up to $25,000.

“The entrepreneurs competing in our regional round finals represent a range of

products and services, from eco-conscious paper products to leadership development

with impact, they all solve a problem in the market,” says Lindsey All, president and

CEO, WBEC South. “We invite you to tune in and cheer on your favorites to advance to

the national competition.”

Join the WBEC South Regional Round Pitch Finals Watch Party on Thursday, August

14th at 1:00 p.m. CDT by registering here https://www.wbecsouth.org/event/wbec-

south-pitch-finals-watch-party/.