Snapchat Releases Special Bitmoji Stickers To Pay Tribute To Covid-19 Frontline Workers 

MUMBAI, India — Snapchat has released a set of Bitmoji stickers dedicated to the Covid-19 frontline workers ahead of the occasion of World Emoji Day. The stickers are also designed to support India’s vaccination drive.

The social media platform has released ‘You Are Essential,’ ‘Get Your Shot,’ and ‘Got My Shot’ Bitmoji stickers on Snapchat. World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17.

Bitmoji allows users to create personal emoji with some passing resemblance to their actual selves. It was launched globally by Snapchat in 2016.

“To create your own personalized Bitmoji in Snapchat, one has to tap the Bitmoji icon located to the top left corner in the Snap camera, then scroll to find ‘Bitmoji’ and finally select ‘Create Bitmoji’ at the bottom of the screen,” the company said .

Other companies have also joined in to celebrate World Emoji Day.

“Happy early World Emoji Day! We’re rethinking our emoji to better reflect the world we live in and create a more expressive, emotive, and cohesive experience. From a simple expression to a stylized animal friend, we’ve got you covered across all the feels,” Microsoft Design tweeted .

Microsoft also announced that it will bring back the iconic ‘Clippy’ through a tweet .

Facebook also released Soundmojis for its instant messaging platform Messenger.

“Soundmojis let you send short sound clips in a Messenger chat. From clapping, crickets, drumroll, and evil laughter, to audio clips from artists like Rebecca Black and TV shows and movies like Universal Pictures’ F9, NBC, and Universal Television’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton,” the company said.

The company released an entire library of Soundmojis.

The search engine for emojis, Emojipedia, also released the draft list ahead of World Emoji Day for new emojis to be introduced this year.

“A saluting face, biting lip, coral, and a low battery are among the emojis up for approval later in the year. These are currently draft candidates for the next emoji release versioned Emoji 14.0 ,” the company said in the draft list.

“Other inclusions on the draft list are consistent gender options for pregnancy and royalty, ‘heart hands,’ and the ability to choose from 15 different handshake combinations.”

Emoji 14.0 is the next major emoji update that will provide new emojis this year alongside Unicode 14.0 , the planned release of the Unicode Standard.

Emojipedia said that Emoji 14.0 was delayed due to Covid-19. The company said that confirmation has not been done for which emoji will find its place in the final version of Emoji 14.0.

“Expect to see some companies come out with early emoji support in late 2021, and the majority of updates to take place in the first half of 2022,” Emojipedia said.

(With inputs from ANI)

