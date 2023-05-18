NASHVILLE, TN – Soles4Souls, an organization committed to turning shoes and clothing into opportunity, will host its third annual Race4EveryKid during the month of May. Race4EveryKid is a virtual movement challenge to raise funds to provide shoes to kids experiencing homelessness. Whether you decide to walk, run, cycle, or swim, every dollar you raise will provide joy and dignity to kids across the United States.

More than 1.5 million American children experience homelessness, and in Nashville, more than 4,000 children lack a stable residence. Every $20 raised through Race4EveryKid can provide a pair of new kicks to a homeless child, allowing them to attend school, try out for a sports team and stay active.

“Our partners report that more than 90% of students increased school attendance and engagement, and over time, 2 in 3 improved their grades,” said Buddy Teaster, CEO and President of Soles4Souls. “We know that a new pair of shoes affects a kid’s life for the better and provides an opportunity most take for granted.”

You can participate in Race4EveryKid as an individual or as part of a team by registering online and setting up a personal race page to collect pledges for every mile you run, walk, swim or cycle. Supporters can donate through the race page.

To sign up for Race4EveryKid, visit https://charity.pledgeit.org/Race4EveryKid

To learn more about Race4EveryKid, visit this link: https://soles4souls.org/therace4everykid/

Soles4Souls turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunities. Our programs, 4Opportunity, 4Relief, and 4EveryKid, aim to make a positive difference on the planet and in people’s economic, educational, physical, and psychosocial well-being. Since 2006, more than 83 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing have helped create opportunities for people across 137 countries. Soles4Souls is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with Regional Donation Centers and warehouse locations around the world. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.