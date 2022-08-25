NASHVILLE, TN — Abby Sparks has been officially named as the new Executive Director of the Nashville Bar Association. She will officially begin on September 7, 2022, after a thorough process led by the members of the Executive Director Search Committee.

NBA President Martesha L. Johnson says, “The Nashville Bar Association has made a significant investment in its future by hiring Abby Sparks as Executive Director. I am thankful for the dedication of the NBA members who served as a part of the search committee, the NBA Board of Directors and Monica Mackie for their diligence during our hiring process. Mrs. Sparks’ wealth of leadership and development experience will enhance the value of the Nashville Bar Association. I am excited to see how we will further our mission to improve the practice of law under her leadership.”

Abby is an experienced and authentic executive with a passion for providing creative solutions and leading successful teams. To this position, she brings a host of leadership and legal experience, most recently serving as the Assistant Commissioner of People Operations for the Tennessee Department of Human Services. Abby is an active member of Nashville’s legal community and is a Past President of the Lawyers’ Association for Women-Marion Griffin Chapter.

“I am honored to be selected to serve as the Executive Director of the Nashville Bar Association and am excited to work with the board and membership to further the mission. I’m especially grateful to Monica Mackie for her leadership and guidance during this transition period,” Sparks shared.