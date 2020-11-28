Speechwriter Fired for Meeting White Nationalists Rehired by Trump to Holocaust Commission

A former speechwriter for President Donald Trump, who was previously fired for attending a meeting of white nationalists, has been given a new role to help oversee memorials commemorating the Holocaust genocide.

Trump nominated Darren Beattie to become a board member of the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, the White House said in a Wednesday statement.

The body was founded in 1985 and is tasked with seeking out, and overseeing, the preservation of overseas sites related to the Holocaust.

Beattie was fired from his speechwriting role at the White House in 2018 after a CNN investigation found that he had attended a meeting with white nationalists in 2016.