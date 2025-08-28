Sprouts Farmers Market Hosts Hiring Event Ahead of Mt. Juliet Opening

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — Sprouts Farmers Market will hold a two-day hiring event in September to staff its first Mt. Juliet store, which is set to open this fall.

The event will take place Wednesday, Sept. 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Courtyard Nashville Mount Juliet, 1980 Providence Parkway. Walk-ins are welcome, though no interviews will be scheduled between noon and 1 p.m. Applicants can also apply online in advance at jobs.sprouts.com.

Sprouts is preparing to open its new store Oct. 17 at 1919 N. Mount Juliet Road, within the Everette Downs development at North Mount Juliet Road and East Division Street. The store will mark the grocery chain’s first location in Mt. Juliet and is expected to bring a new organic shopping option to the community.

Sprouts, which operates more than 400 stores nationwide, will be reviewing applications and conducting interviews during the hiring event. Company officials say the new location will create dozens of jobs while expanding the grocer’s presence in Tennessee.