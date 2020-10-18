St. Louis Creatives Release Short Documentary Featuring Black-owned Nashville Businesses

Nashville–St. Louis entrepreneur Jason Wilson and videographer David Kirkman have released a short video documentary featuring Black-owned Nashville businesses inspired by the Pharrell Williams and Jay Z song, “Entrepreneur.”

The documentary titled “Entrepreneur: Nashville Edition,” features the song while spotlighting nine Black businesses in vignettes.

Business owners featured in the film include: Jason Ridgel of Guidance Whiskey, Christopher Jones of Willie B’s, Clarence Darkwa of Dash Scooters, Will Radford of Local Distro and many others.

Each business owner is shown in their natural environment, along with their name, business and a description of what they do. Their social media handles are included in the video’s description on YouTube.

What the full video below or view it on YouTube.