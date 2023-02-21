(Stanford, CA) Riding high on the success of his smash hit single “Nothing Else Matters (INSTEAD OF COMPLAINING, PRAISE HIM)”, Billboard #1 Most Added Song in the Country, Music Educator and award-winning gospel artist Brent Jones will serve as artist-in-residence at Stanford University starting February 8th, 2023.

Presented by the Department of Music & the Office for Religious & Spiritual Life, in collaboration with Cardinal Calypso, African & African-American Studies, Black Community Services Center, and the Stanford Gospel Choir, Grammy and Stellar Award winner Brent Jones is one of gospel music’s preeminent recording artists whose critically-acclaimed new album “Nothing Else Matters” was recently named one of the “Best Albums of 2022” by the prestigious Journal of Gospel Music.

“With my song’s movie debut last month on the Hallmark Channel, our sold-out European Tour of Switzerland & Italy over the holidays, to the recent launch of my new radio show (The Brent Jones Show) on Power 88.1 FM, Las Vegas’ top-ranked urban station, what an awesome year it’s been already!

I am always excited to share my musical gifts beyond the four walls of the church so what an honor to serve in residence at iconic Stanford University, one of the top universities in the world!”

says Brent Jones

About Brent Jones:

JDI Entertainment artist Brent Jones is a singer/songwriter extraordinaire, who’s pioneering work with his urban group Brent Jones & T.P. Mobb set the stage for Kirk Franklin and urban contemporary gospel. His brand-new CD “Nothing Else Matters” is the highly anticipated follow-up to “Open Your Mouth and Say Something”, which topped the Billboard charts for over 54+ weeks, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple award nominations including the Dove Award and Stellar Award.

About Stanford University:

One of the most prestigious universities in the world, Stanford was recently co-ranked #1 with Harvard University, MIT, and Oxford as the world’s leading research and teaching institution (Higher Education Times). With a diverse student body of over 17,000 students and one of the largest campuses in US, Stanford boasts 85 Nobel Prize laureates, the alma mater of President Herbert Hoover, 74 living billionaires, and one of the leading producers of Fulbright Scholars, Marshall Scholars, and Rhodes Scholars.