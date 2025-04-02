State Representative Ronnie Glynn to welcome military children to the State Capitol

NASHVILLE—State Representative Ronnie Glynn (D-Clarksville) will welcome children of military service members to the State Capitol tomorrow, Wednesday, April 2nd for the third annual Military Kids Day on the Hill. Rep. Glynn represents District 67, which includes Fort Campbell. Glynn spent 23 years in the Army and is a retired Master Sergeant. Students from Clarksville’s Kenwood High School and their parents will meet with House Speaker Cameron Sexton and other state lawmakers from the Clarksville area (see attached). They will also hear about veterans’ contributions to Tennessee history, have the opportunity to participate in contests and games, as well as tour the Capitol. Rep. Glynn says “This is my third Military Kids Day on the Hill. Every year has been more rewarding and I’m honored to host this group to come here and learn about state government and have a little fun as well.” The meeting will begin at 9:00 am in room 5C in the Cordell Hull building.