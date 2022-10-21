Oliver gains national in race to represent State Senate District 19

NASHVILLE — Charlane Oliver, Democratic nominee for State Senate District 19, was endorsed recently by Collective PAC, the nation’s largest political action committee dedicated to increasing Black political representation across all levels of government.

“I’m running as an unapologetic champion for the people, and I’m deeply honored to be among all of the excellent Black leaders recognized by Collective PAC,” Oliver said. “After a spirited primary season this past summer, I am asking again for your voteso that I can fight for our beloved community.”

Founded in August of 2016, The Collective PAC has endorsed and supported hundreds of Black candidates over the past five years and have helped 110 candidates win general elections at the local, state and federal levels across the country. The organization works to rectify the underrepresentation of the Black community in elected seats of power throughout America. Their website notes that in order to reach political equity – a place where Black elected officials

represent the community’s population statistically – Black people should hold at least 13% of all elected offices in the U.S.

In addition, Charlane has been endorsed for State Senate by:

Fire Fighters & Fire Service Employees Association IAFF Local 140

LiUNA!

SEIU Local 205

Tennessee AFL-CIO

Tennessee State Employees Action Movement PAC

The Equity Alliance Fund

Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood

TIRRC Votes

Women for Tennessee’s Future

About Charlane Oliver

Charlane is the co-founder and co-executive director of The Equity Alliance, a statewide 501(c)(3) nonpartisan, nonprofit advocacy organization whose mission is to unapologetically build independent Black political and economic power and keep government in check. Under Charlane’s visionary leadership, she turned $250 of her own money into a $2.5 million-dollar powerhouse organization in just five years. She is also a founder of the Power of 10 PAC and owner of OEM Consulting Group, LLC. As a Congressional aide to Congressman Jim Cooper, she led a bipartisan voter registration initiative in 2018.

Growing up in Little Rock, Ark., Charlane was raised by a single mother. She overcame poverty, battled depression and survived sexual assault, moving to Nashville 20 years ago to pursue an education at Vanderbilt University. She earned her bachelor’s degree there and went on to earn a Master of Public Administration from University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

Now a resident of Bordeaux, Charlane is proud to be married to her partner of 17 years, Leshuan. They have three children together and attend Mt. Zion Baptist Church.