Statement from Meharry President on Campus Nonviolent Hate Crime

Dr. James Hildreth Statement

This week, a nonviolent hate crime occurred on our campus. Unidentified assailant(s) defaced a remote area of the Albion Street parking garage with the threatening phrase “N*****s should die.” The incident was immediately reported to the Metro Nashville Police Department and the graffiti was removed. We have also increased security patrols to ensure the wellbeing of those on our campus.

We do not tolerate hate and will fiercely defend the welfare and dignity of our community. This abhorrent act will not shake who we are—and have been—for almost 150 years. Meharry will continue its mission to educate, serve and inspire, upholding our campus as a place of healing, belonging and safety for all.