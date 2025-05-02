Still G.I.N. Lounge by Dre and Snoop Opens, Bringing West Coast Vibe to Downtown

Hip-hop legends Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are making their mark in downtown Nashville with the opening of the Still G.I.N. Lounge, the brand’s first location. The venue brings West Coast swagger to the city’s entertainment district, blending hip-hop culture with Southern hospitality.

Located inside the 50,000-square-foot Nashville Live! Hospitality & Entertainment complex on 2nd Avenue North, the lounge is positioned near Category 10, a nightlife spot opened by country music star Luke Combs.

Reed Cordish, principal of The Cordish Companies and CEO of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, said in an interview with The Tennessean that the Still G.I.N. Lounge will bring “an unparalleled cocktail and nightlife experience” to downtown Nashville.

According to a press release about the venue, the lounge offers an “elevated nightlife experience,” merging the sophistication of a top-tier cocktail bar with the energy and cultural influence of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Playlists and live performances inspired by the artists will be a signature feature.

“We want to continue to give people memorable experiences to discover and appreciate the defiantly smooth Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop — especially its supreme mixability in the cocktail space,” Andrew Gill, chief strategy officer for the By Dre and Snoop brand, said in a statement. “Our collaboration with Live! Hospitality and Entertainment offers an authentic way to enjoy this ultra-premium spirit we’re so proud of.”

The launch of Still G.I.N. Lounge marks another addition to downtown’s expanding roster of venues that fuse music, culture, and nightlife. Organizers say the venue will offer a blend of West Coast style and Southern soul, creating a unique atmosphere for unforgettable nights.