Summer 2025 Internship Applications for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Close Soon

|
|The deadline to apply for our Summer 2025 Internship Program is almost here! Applications close on Friday, March 28, 2025, so please remind any students or young professionals in your network to submit theirs before it’s too late.
|
|Internship Options
- Congressional Internship
- Pathways to C-Suite Internship
Program Dates
May 27 – July 27, 2025
Location
Washington, D.C.
Criteria
- 2.5 GPA (Congressional Interns) or 3.0 GPA (C-Suite Interns)
- Permanent resident or university attendance in the district of a CBC Member
- Enrolled as a full-time student or recent college graduate upon acceptance
*Interns cannot be enrolled in outside courses or partake in any employment that interferes with their internship commitment.
Benefits
- CBC Member internship office placement (Congressional)
- FREE Washington, D.C. housing
- Bi-weekly stipend for expenses
- Exclusive D.C. networking opportunities
- Weekly professional development workshops
|
|Final Deadline: Friday, March 28, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET
Final Info Session – March 18
To help prospective applicants learn more, we’re hosting a virtual Info Session on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. This is a great chance to hear from the Leadership Institute team and ask any remaining questions.
|
|Thank you for spreading the word and helping future interns take the next step in their careers!
Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
For more information about our internship program, please email the Leadership Institute team at internships@cbcfinc.org.
Congressional Black Caucus Foundation