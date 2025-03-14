Summer 2025 Internship Applications for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Close Soon

Internship Options Congressional Internship

Pathways to C-Suite Internship Program Dates May 27 – July 27, 2025 Location Washington, D.C. Criteria 2.5 GPA (Congressional Interns) or 3.0 GPA (C-Suite Interns)

Permanent resident or university attendance in the district of a CBC Member

Enrolled as a full-time student or recent college graduate upon acceptance *Interns cannot be enrolled in outside courses or partake in any employment that interferes with their internship commitment. Benefits CBC Member internship office placement (Congressional)

FREE Washington, D.C. housing

Bi-weekly stipend for expenses

Exclusive D.C. networking opportunities

Weekly professional development workshops