By Staff Reports

NASHVILLE, TN — Artis Twyman, a 1996 graduate of Tennessee State University, will be another star at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13. This will be his second Super Bowl with the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams, following their 2019 appearance.

While you normally think of the Super Bowl teams’ players and coaches, there are numerous team staff who are intricately involved behind the scenes. Twyman, vice president of communications for the Rams, has been with the team for 19 years, beginning when they were in St. Louis. In his role, Twyman oversees the entire communications staff and directs all the Rams’ communication activities. He is responsible for all media surrounding the team, from the front office to player activities. He previously served as senior director of public relations and director of communications before being named vice president in 2021.

“I attribute my career growth to my basic training and scholarship at Tennessee State University,” said Twyman. “It provided me with the basic foundation I needed, and working with professionals like Dr. Phyllis Qualls, Terri Woodmore, Kay Gaines, and the rest of the staff was a rewarding experience.”

After graduating from TSU, Twyman worked in the university’s public relations office. Twyman gave up his full-time job at TSU in 2001 to work as an intern with the Houston Texans. Six months later, his investment paid off when he was hired full-time by the Seattle Seahawks. Since 2003, he has been with the Rams, who moved to Los Angeles in 2016.

Los Angeles Rams Vice President of Communications Artis Twyman, on the sidelines of So-Fi Stadium with former TSU colleagues Terri Woodmore (left) and Phyllis Qualls for the November 2021 Rams vs. Titans game.

“Artis earned his formal training at TSU, which helped him develop the gift and the skill to promote a major NFL team in grand fashion,” said Qualls, who served as director of public relations at TSU during the time Twyman was a student and staff member. “He works hard, and the results are outstanding.”

Twyman, a Gary, Ind., native followed his parents and many members of his family by attending TSU, earning his bachelor’s degree in mass communications. He went on to earn his master’s degree in mass communications from MTSU, all while working at TSU.

This will be Twyman’s 10th time working at the Super Bowl, and his second as a member of a competing team. He and the Rams will have plenty of support. When the Rams won the NFC playoff game, Twyman’s friends from around the country took pictures of him on the field from their television screens and placed them on their Facebook pages with congratulatory notes. To many, Twyman is as much a superstar as those who played on the field.

Super Bowl LVI, featuring the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals, will be played this Sunday, February 13, and air on the NBC Network, locally WSMV-4. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. Central Time.