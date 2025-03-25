Suzanne Miles-Gustave, Esq., appointed Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services by New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Suzanne Miles-Gustave, Esq., a distinguished member of Meharry Medical College’s inaugural Ph.D. cohort in the Meharry School of Global Health, has been appointed Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services by New York City Mayor Eric Adams!

With over 20 years of experience in health equity, policy, and human services, Suzanne is poised to lead efforts to improve healthcare access and social services for all New Yorkers.

“Her leadership and dedication to public health embody the mission of Meharry Medical College,” says Daniel Dawes, J.D., Dean of the School of Global Health.

We can’t wait to see the incredible impact she will make! #HealthEquity #Leadership #PublicHealth