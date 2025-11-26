Swatch opens new store at The Mall at Green Hills

NASHVILLE — Swatch, the Swiss brand known for its bold designs and high-quality watches, has opened a new location at The Mall at Green Hills.

The store is described as offering a wide selection of watches and jewelry for both men and women, featuring the creative concepts and distinctive models that have defined the brand. Swatch is known for its colorful designs, playful approach and what it calls the “pleasure it takes in provocation,” with collections that frequently change and aim to surprise customers.

According to the mall, the new Swatch store is now welcoming shoppers and showcases the company’s signature mix of iconic design and timeless Swiss style. Swatch continues to offer “a multitude of unique collections,” reflecting the brand’s decades-long reputation for innovation.

The store is located on the upper level near Dillard’s.