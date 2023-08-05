NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now

accepting applications for the 13th Citizens’ Correctional Academy, a six-week

program designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law

enforcement agency. Classes will be held Tuesday evenings from September 19,

2023 through October 24, 2023 at various TDOC locations around Nashville.



Participants will have the opportunity to learn about TDOC initiatives and programs

from executive leadership, ask questions, and tour facilities to better understand

the agency and the work of its more than 5,000 dedicated employees.

An online application for the Citizens’ Correctional Academy is available at

tn.gov/correction and will be accepted through Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

WHAT: TDOC Citizens’ Correctional Academy

WHERE: Various locations in Nashville, TN

WHEN: September 19, 2023 – October 24, 2023

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

TDOC’s Citizens’ Correctional Academy was first launched in 2014 to give members

of the public a behind-the-scenes look at the department’s operations and its

mission to enhance public safety. For more information, click here.