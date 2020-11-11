Tennesseans for Student Success Announces Tristar Reads Winners

NASHVILLE – Tennesseans for Student Success (TSS) is announcing the winners of Tristar Reads, an annual reading scholarship competition for Tennessee students grades K-12. Students were encouraged to log reading hours during the summer for the opportunity to earn a $1,000 postsecondary scholarship across multiple age divisions.

Tristar Reads awarded $1,000 college scholarships to the following outstanding Tennessee readers:

Elementary School Division – Jeffrey Stubblefield, 2nd Grade, Hamilton County, 39,420 minutes of reading

Middle School Division – Sarah Collier, 8th Grade, Cheatham County, 30,540 minutes of reading

High School Division – Amelia Cole, 9th Grade, Knox County, 40,800 minutes of reading

“With 460 students logging 453,894 total minutes reading books this summer, we’re encouraged, especially during these times, by the momentum Tristar Reads fostered among Tennessee students,” said Tennesseans for Student Success President and CEO Adam Lister. “With only one-third of Tennessee students reading on grade-level, Tennessee’s future is brighter when we prioritize literacy both inside and outside the classroom, with a continued focus on improving outcomes for every student across the state.”

Team Leaders in the program recruited students who received literacy material for their organization, school, or nonprofit. This year, 13 leaders took advantage of this incredible opportunity and TSS gave away $1,500 in funding and resources to Valley View Elementary, White Bluff Elementary, Alex Green Elementary, Jennie Woodworth Library of White Bluff, The Discovery School, Centennial Elementary, Baxter Elementary, Central High School (Harrison, TN), Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum, Cole Elementary School, Collinwood Depot Library, Friends of Literacy, and Fall-Hamilton Elementary School.

To learn more about the annual program, visit www.tristarreads.com.