Tennessee Donor Services Recognizes Black History Month: Honoring the Community

Nashville, TN. – Tennessee Donor Services (TDS), the nonprofit organ procurement organization dedicated to saving and enhancing lives through organ, eye and tissue donation, is proud to join the national conversation recognizing Black History Month throughout the month of February. This year, we honor the selfless efforts and life-saving decisions donors and their families make to give the gift of life by reaffirming our commitment to addressing the critical need for diverse organ, eye and tissue donors in communities of color.

Throughout February, Tennessee Donor Services will shine a spotlight on the significant contributions Black American donors, recipients, and advocates have made in advancing and improving the health and well-being of our communities through transplantation. In addition, TDS will raise awareness about the critical need for more donors from communities of color and share educational resources that encourage conversations about donation. These communities are often underrepresented in organ, eye and tissue donation programs, which create challenges in matching patients with compatible donations. Currently, 45% of Tennessee’s 3,000 residents waiting for transplants are African Americans, highlighting the need and urgency of fostering greater representation in the donation process.

“Black History Month is not only a celebration of achievement, but a reminder of the responsibility we share to ensure equitable access to donation and transplantation,” said Jill Grandas, Chief Executive Officer of Tennessee Donor Services. “We are committed to listening, learning, and working with Black communities to ensure donation and transplantation are accessible, respectful, and equitable for all.”

Tennessee Donor Services’ dedication to improving the lives of individuals in need of life-saving and life-enhancing donations spans Black History Month and extends long after. Through its partnership with Meharry Medical College, a local historically Black medical school, Tennessee Donor Services provided medical students with early, foundational exposure to organ donation and transplantation. TDS is also proud to collaborate with the Tennessee Donor Services Black Family Health Advisory Council, a group of distinguished leaders in Nashville, TN, dedicated to promoting wellness and improving health outcomes through community-centered care.

In honoring Black history, Tennessee Donor Services reaffirms its commitment to saving and healing lives while advancing a more inclusive future for donation and transplantation. TDS works tirelessly to facilitate the donation of organs, corneas, and tissue, ensuring every gift is treated with the highest level of care and respect.

Be a part of this life-changing legacy. Register today at TennesseeDonor.org