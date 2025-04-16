Tennessee Faith Leaders Condemn Senate Vote to Deny Education to Immigrant Children & Urge Action ahead of House Subcommittee Vote

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee faith leaders are reeling today after the state Senate voted to pass a bill to deny K-12 education to children based on immigration status. They urge fellow Christians to take action to help stop the bill before next week’s House subcommittee vote.

The Southern Christian Coalition released the following statement in response to the Senate’s vote:

“As Christians, we are called to defend the vulnerable, especially children. This bill flies in the face of Christian values; Sen. Watson and Rep. Lamberth are using this legislation to attack children, when we should be loving and supporting them. We are calling on all Christians to contact their lawmakers and encourage them to find the courage to follow Jesus, not politicians like William Lamberth, who are using their power to harm children at educationforalltn.org/call/?ms=Christians.”

Ellen R. Sandidge Gentry, a conservative and long-time member of First Presbyterian Church – the same church Senator Bo Watson calls home – released the following statement:

As a conservative, and member of First Presbyterian Church, I’m unhappy that Sen. Bo Watson’s bill is associated with our church. I imagine that most, if not all of our parishioners would condemn his targeting of children. My message for my fellow parishioner and state senator, Bo Watson is this:

Coming after children who’ve done nothing wrong is a betrayal of Jesus’ teachings.

Taking millions in sales and property taxes from undocumented families, then denying their children an education by claiming it’s “not paid for,” isn’t just bad policy — it’s unethical and unchristian.”

Christians say punishing children who did nothing wrong betrays Christian values:

Chattanooga pastor condemns bill that could impact undocumented students’ education (Local 3 News, 3/7/25)

The bill is scheduled for a subcommittee vote on the House side on Monday; the Southern Christian Coalition urges immediate action from fellow Christians ahead of Monday’s vote.