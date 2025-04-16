Tennessee Faith Leaders Condemn Senate Vote to Deny Education to Immigrant Children & Urge Action ahead of House Subcommittee Vote

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee faith leaders are reeling today after the state Senate voted to pass a bill to deny K-12 education to children based on immigration status. They urge fellow Christians to take action to help stop the bill before next week’s House subcommittee vote.
The Southern Christian Coalition released the following statement in response to the Senate’s vote:
“As Christians, we are called to defend the vulnerable, especially children. This bill flies in the face of Christian values; Sen. Watson and Rep. Lamberth are using this legislation to attack children, when we should be loving and supporting them.
We are calling on all Christians to contact their lawmakers and encourage them to find the courage to follow Jesus, not politicians like William Lamberth, who are using their power to harm children at educationforalltn.org/call/?ms=Christians.”
We are calling on all Christians to contact their lawmakers and encourage them to find the courage to follow Jesus, not politicians like William Lamberth, who are using their power to harm children at educationforalltn.org/call/?ms=Christians.”
Ellen R. Sandidge Gentry, a conservative and long-time member of First Presbyterian Church – the same church Senator Bo Watson calls home – released the following statement:
As a conservative, and member of First Presbyterian Church, I’m unhappy that Sen. Bo Watson’s bill is associated with our church. I imagine that most, if not all of our parishioners would condemn his targeting of children. My message for my fellow parishioner and state senator, Bo Watson is this:
- Coming after children who’ve done nothing wrong is a betrayal of Jesus’ teachings.
Taking millions in sales and property taxes from undocumented families, then denying their children an education by claiming it’s “not paid for,” isn’t just bad policy — it’s unethical and unchristian.”
Christians say punishing children who did nothing wrong betrays Christian values:
- 240+ Christian faith leaders in an open letter to lawmakers: “These bills are antithetical to how scripture commands us to treat our immigrant neighbors, not to mention hinder economic growth in our state…Scripture calls us to care for the vulnerable…Being a welcoming state is an expression of the gospel.” (source)
- Using prayer as protest, Tennessee clergy disrupt debate to deny education to immigrant children (Tennessee Lookout, 4/8/25)
- Rev. Rick Roberts, Pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nashville: “Denying education to children who have done nothing wrong, is a betrayal of Christian values. My fellow Christians and I pray lawmakers have courage in Christ to stand up to Lamberth and Watson — and remember what Jesus taught in Matthew 18:10: Do not despise or mistreat any child.” (source)
- Rev. Ingrid McIntyre, Pastor of Glencliff United Methodist Church: “Advocacy for vulnerable children is central to my calling. Through developing relationships with immigrant families in our community, I’ve become increasingly committed to defending them as children of God who deserve protection rather than harm.” (source)
- Chattanooga Rev. Laura Becker: “This kind of harmful discrimination against beloved children of God is offensive to me as a parent and as a pastor. Senator Watson claims the Christian faith…scripture is quite clear about welcoming the stronger. I call on Senator Watson to follow the Jesus he claims.” (source – VIDEO)
- “Prayer Request” flyers distributed in Senator Bo Watson’s home church over education bill (Local 3 News, 3/17/25)
- Pastors Confront Sponsor of Undocumented Student Bill (News 2 Nashville 3/25/25)
- VIDEO: Local Chattanooga Pastor is Urging Lawmakers to Reconsider News (Channel 9, 3/6/25)
Chattanooga pastor condemns bill that could impact undocumented students’ education (Local 3 News, 3/7/25)
The bill is scheduled for a subcommittee vote on the House side on Monday; the Southern Christian Coalition urges immediate action from fellow Christians ahead of Monday’s vote.